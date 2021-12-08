GPS Tanjong Batu candidate Johnny Pang denies involvement in vote buying

BINTULU (Dec 8): Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) candidate for Tanjong Batu Johnny Pang Leong Ming has denied any involvement in vote buying.

“We reject this money politics during this campaign especially we are not going to buy any votes using money, this is not the practice of GPS, especially not me,” he told a press conference yesterday.

Pang, who is Sarawak United People’s Party Bintulu branch chairman said this following rumours being spread on the ground alleging that he was involved in vote buying.

He urged anyone who knows about money politics being practised during this election to inform him and he will lodge a police report.

“It is my intention to fight corruption in politics along with Tanjong Batu voters to ensure a clean political environment,” he said.

With regard to the malicious allegations against him by the irresponsible parties, Pang said the intention was very obvious which is to tarnish his reputation.

“Therefore, I hope ‘that person’ will stop defaming me as our party will investigate this matter in detail,” said Pang.

According to Pang, he will work with the Election Commission to ensure that this election is conducted in a clean, fair and transparent manner and to take action against candidates who are involved in money politics.

“I am contesting in the Tanjong Batu constituency with a sincere heart and sincerely wish to serve the Tanjong Batu voters, for a better Tanjong Batu,” he said.

“At the same time, I hope the voters can give me their vote and give me a chance to serve instead of trying to gain victory by slandering others through money politics,” he said.

According to Pang, he was approached by a few people yesterday, who wanted to see him urgently and claimed to be the voters.

Pang was however surprised when they told him that he will give money to the voters, especially the needy.

“I straight away told them not at this time, if they are really poor, they can seek help from the Welfare Department. If they want to support me, don’t ask for money,” he said.

Pang said he has been working on the ground for the past three years and will be honest in serving the people.