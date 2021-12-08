In election manifesto, PSB pledges to improve life and livelihood of S’wakians

SIBU (Dec 8): Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) has unveiled its manifesto for the 12th state election with pledges to improve the life and livelihood of Sarawakians.

The 24-page document calls for change and urges Sarawakians to let PSB be the change they need to improve their lives and bring hope to the future of their children.

Among the pledges in the manifesto is to bring about education reform, including allocating RM1 billion to repair all dilapidated schools and adopting in the management of education in the state.

“To address and arrest the poor quality and falling standard of education in Malaysia and equally so in Sarawak, PSB undertakes that its government will carry out rightful education reforms without delay or hesitation,” the manifesto said.

It also said that if the party forms the government, English will be the medium of instruction in all schools.

On socio-economic reform, the manifesto said the party will strategically solidify Sarawak revenue including establishing a sovereign wealth fund by increasing the State government reserve to RM100 billions.

The party will put on hold and carry out public review on all mega projects and redirect financial resources to uplift poverty and improve the people’s living standard.

It said the PSB government will allocate RM500 million for coastal and river inhabitants to generate a higher income, and RM500 million to develop designated land for farming activities to create jobs for the rural populace.

The manifesto also said the party will convert all leasehold residential land to freehold and all commercial land to 99-year leases.

“All lease land for agriculture (including food production) will be granted 99-year leases and enjoy automatic renewal unless required by government for public uses. All established NCR Land shall be issued with titles in perpetuity under Section 18 of the Land Code,” it said.

The manifesto gave much attention to the needs of the rural people including in improving their infrastructure and in providing financial aid.

At the same time, the party also aimed at tackling poverty extensively, including urban poverty such as by giving all Sarawakians in poor standing grants to own homes.

In addition, the party pledged to launch a children endowment programme, which offers RM200 per month in childcare assistance for each child below three years old, RM300 per month for each child between three and five years old; and RM500 per month for each child aged six to 18.

Similarly, it said it will create an insurance scheme for all Sarawakians with 50 per cent subsidy of medical premium by the Sarawak Government under PSB to protect the people against major sickness expenses in public and private hospitals or clinics.

Besides aid and other forms of assistance, the party also pledged to restore and uphold the state’s rights.

“The PSB government will protect the integrity of Sarawakian ‘citizenship’ by amending and making clearer and stricter conditions or definition”

It said it will pursue Sarawak’s status as equal partners in Malaysia under the Malaysia Agreement 1963, regain the state’s territorial rights as well as petroleum and gas rights, fight for a fair share of seats in parliament for the state and ensure that the people have fair representation in the state legislative assembly.

See full manifesto below: