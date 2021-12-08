JC Fong to head task force on Tommy Thomas’ judicial abuse claim

KUCHING (Dec 8): Sarawak state legal advisor Dato Sri JC Fong will head the Federal government’s task force to probe allegations of judicial abuse and interference made by former attorney-general Tan Sri Tommy Thomas in his autobiography, a news report said.

Fong, who is a former state attorney-general, will deliver the task force’s findings and recommendations within six month of his appointment, MalaysiaKini reported today.

The report also said the task force will investigate Thomas’ claims of abuse of power in the appointment of judges, excessive executive interference in the judiciary, selective and political prosecution and breach in the oath of secrecy.

The allegations were laid out in Thomas’ book, “My Story: Justice in the Wilderness”.

Other members of the task force include former Sabah government chief secretary Datuk Hashim Paijan, former legal affairs division director Datuk Junaidah Kamarudin, former judge Datuk Jagjit Singh Bant Singh and lawyers Datuk Shaharudin Ali and K Balaguru.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob had announced the setting up of the task on Oct 21.

Thomas was appointed as attorney-general by former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad on June 4, 2018, for a two-year term.

However, following the fall of the Pakatan Harapan government, Thomas resigned on Feb 28 last year, some four months before his contract expired.