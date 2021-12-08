La Promenade marks first Christmas with lights, bazaar and contests

KUCHING (Dec 8): La Promenade Mall, which opened in January this year, is celebrating its first Christmas with plenty of lights, a festive bazaar, and contests for the community.

At the mall that is notable for landscaping, visitors will find real pine trees decorated with solar-powered Christmas lights.

“Our landscape team can’t wait for visitors to see the 59 Norfolk Pine Trees that we’ve turned into real Christmas trees. We think it’s beautiful at night.

“We’re keeping to our eco-friendly policy – the fairy lights are solar powered, and every night, they last until past midnight,” said Hock Seng Lee in-house head of landscaping Leslie Lim.

“It was important for us to emphasise on natural trees. The first pine tree at La Promenade was planted almost a decade ago. Today, we have 1,500 pine trees along all 1.8km of the main boulevard.”

To go hand-in-hand with the eco-friendly festive decorations, the mall is launching a photo contest.

All you need to do is snap any photo with La Promenade’s real Christmas trees, upload to social media, hashtag #Xcape2Promenade, and set the post to public.

There are RM2,000 worth of prizes up for grabs. The contest is open to all with no entry limits.

“There are four characters, created by our graphics team, hidden around the mall. See if you can spot the snowman, Rudolph, Santa and gingerbread man,” Lim added.

Sarawak’s mural artist Leonard Siaw will also be painting at La Promenade Mall this month.

The artist, best known for the giant Ring Ladies at Padawan, and the recent Kuching Old Bazaar’s ‘Coolie Keng’, is staging his first solo show at the mall, collaborating with Hoan Gallery.

“I am honoured La Promenade Mall has offered me this opportunity. Not only that, the mall management is giving me a free-hand to draw what I like to draw. I’ll be painting in a ‘temporary’ studio on the ground floor, just opposite Zoro,” Siaw said.

On Christmas Day, La Promenade Mall will host a colouring contest divided into two categories, primary and secondary school ages.

Weekend Christmas Bazaars will also be held throughout December.

“A total of 16 booths have signed up. Vendors like Cloud 99 will be bringing their unique nitrogen ice creams. Helping Hands Penan will showcase amazing fashion items. These are just to name a few,” property administration manager Shirley Loo said.

“Just like the mall’s tenants, we’ve given priority to Sarawakian businesses. For the mall, when we wanted burgers, we got NOMS, when we wanted coffee, we got Black Bean. For the bazaar, all are local entrepreneurs. It gives us great pride to ‘sapot lokal’.”

Some of La Promenade’s earliest tenants opened in November and December last year. Outlets like Rice King and Black Bean Coffee & Tea have new menu items and special offers for their first-year anniversaries.

“Black Bean is introducing Mint Mocha for December. They’ve also got special Christmas hampers containing limited edition Taiwanese hand-blown coffee drippers and jugs – all decorated as wonderful festive gifts,” Loo mentioned.

Looking ahead, the green mall is planning a Bonsai show for February along with community events, with charities like Hope Place, Sarawak Women for Women Society, Special Needs Society Kuching and Bodhi Counselling.

For more information, visit lapromenademall.com.my, hsl.com.my, or follow @hslcn and @lapromenademall on social media.