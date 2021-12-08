Large number of candidates a celebration of democracy, say political analysts

KUCHING (Dec 8): The biggest number of candidates in any single state election this time has been described as a celebration of democracy.

Political scientist Prof Datuk Dr Jayum Jawan said the surprisingly big number of candidates in the coming 12th State Election (PRN12) warrants explanations.

“It is a celebration of democracy. It’s a good sign but sometimes, there is underlying matter that might explain what we are seeing.”

There is also the possibility that some candidates and parties are being sponsored to break opponents’ votes, he suggested.

This, if successful, will give an edge to some political parties that have hardcore supporters, said the Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM) Bintulu Campus Faculty of Humanity, Management and Science dean.

Political observer Prof James Chin said the big number of candidates is because of the participation of new parties like Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) and Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) in the PRN12.

“These two parties are responsible for the large number of candidates.

“PBK and PSB are fielding more than 70 candidates each. Combine them together, then we have more than 140 candidates. If you’d remove them you will be removing more than 140 candidates from this election,” said the expert in Asian Studies from University of Tasmania, Australia.

Many people in Sarawak are very surprised that PBK and PSB are able to bring in or nominate so many candidates, Chin added.

“For the very first time in living memory, two opposition parties have mounted more than enough seats to take over government. This has never happened in Sarawak for last 20 years and so it is a very interesting development,” he pointed out.

Another political observer, Dato Peter Minos, said the large number of candidates in PRN12 suggested that democracy is alive and well in Sarawak.

“It is democracy fully working,” he said.

However, Minos believes that some of the candidates are not serious contenders.

“Each and every candidate got their own reasons and letting the voters to decide on them. Some are serious, for instance those in Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) which seeks to get a fresh mandate to run Sarawak as a team.

“But there are some going for the fun of it – some just trying their luck. Some (contesting) out of spite and revenge. Some are out to look for the perks and name. Some have no clear reason but come in ‘buta-buta’ blindly,” said the Kota Samarahan Municipal Council (MPKS) chairman.

Election Commission chairman Datuk Abdul Ghani Salleh in a press statement said a total of 349 candidates from political parties as well as independents have been approved to contest in PRN12.

He said this after the nomination period for PRN12 candidates was closed at 10am on Monday.

GPS will contest in all 82 seats – 47 from Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), 18 from the Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP), 11 from Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS), and six from the Progressive Democratic Party (PDP).

The number of candidates from the other parties are (73) PBK, (70) PSB, 28 (Parti Keadilan Rakyat – PKR), 26 (Democratic Action Party – DAP), 15 (Sarawak People’s Aspiration Party – Aspirasi), 11 (Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru – PBDSB), eight (Parti Amanah Negara – Amanah), five (Parti Sedar Rakyat Sarawak – Sedar) and one (Parti Islam Se-Malaysia – PAS).

There are 30 candidates contesting as independents.

Dudong will be the most crowded contest with an eight-cornered fight, said Abdul Ghani.

Seven seats will see six-cornered fights, 24 are five-cornered battles, 33 have four candidates contesting, 13 are three-cornered fights, while only four constituencies will see straight fights.

Forty-five candidates are women.

The oldest candidate is Bawang Assan incumbent Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh, who is PSB president, at 79 years, while the youngest candidates are 24-year-olds PKR’s Cherishe Ng (Batu Lintang) and PBK’s Olivia Lim (Nangka).

A total of 113 candidates are aged between 50 and 59.