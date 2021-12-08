Ling saddened by inability to reach all voters in ‘contactless’ election

MIRI (Dec 8): Democratic Action Party (DAP) candidate for Pujut Alan Ling is saddened by his inability to reach out to voters in what he called a “contactless” election.

Ling said the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the 12th state election have made this the toughest of the four elections he has contested in.

“I feel sad for not being able to reach out to as many voters as possible, I want to express my sincerest apology to them as we were prohibited from engaging with voters, either through walkabout or by way of public ceramah (talks),” he said when met after a dialogue with the Election Commission (EC) yesterday.

He said the SOPs only allowed candidates and their campaign team to distribute leaflets at housing estates in small groups.

“But my work and commitment to serve the people have been consistent and ground rooted all this while. My defeat five years ago did not dampen my spirit to serve. I just like to speak out for the weak and poor when they are oppressed by the authorities,” he said.

Ling added he is shouldering a heavy duty entrusted by the party to win Pujut where comrade Dr Ting Tiong Choon had been disqualified by the Federal Court due to dual citizenship issues.