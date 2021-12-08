Make eradicating hardcore poverty an obligation, not just campaign promise, GPS’ Yap tells fellow candidates

KUCHING (Dec 8): The mission to elevate poverty-stricken people is something that should be an obligation and not just a campaign promise, said Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) candidate for Kota Sentosa Wilfred Yap.

Therefore, Yap called on all the other candidates contesting in the Kota Sentosa to commit make a similar pledge.

“That is why I ask that whomsoever wins the N12 (Kota Sentosa) seat should commit to do the same because it is just the right thing to do. So we ask all the other candidates in this contest to similarly make a pledge as we are doing today, to make eradicating hardcore poor poverty as the first priority come the next five years.

“The goal here is that no matter who gets in, this issue will be addressed and looked into immediately,” he said in a statement today.

Yap pointed out that GPS has shown in just five years how it changed Batu Kawah and that the resettlement villages adjacent to Desa Wira should be a yardstick as the infrastructure improvements there made all the difference towards helping the local residents there.

“We will prioritise easing the lives of the hardcore poor particularly at the Stampin Resettlement Scheme area. We believe that within five years we will be able to significantly reduce if not eliminate the hardcore poor category from the area.

“In no way are we saying that we will provide them with gold-paved roads and diamond street lightings but we do want to address the job issue there and find a way to connect the people there with available jobs so that they can come out of the poverty trap,” he said.

Yap said he is confident that the voters in Kota Sentosa will not be sidetracked by Democratic Action Party’s (DAP) “theatrics and tendencies to evade the truth where ever convenient and sometimes omit the truth entirely”.

“On the other hand we have chosen to be practical with the voters and explain our mission clearly and as effectively as we can,” he said.