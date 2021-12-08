Malaysia records 66 more Covid-19 deaths, including nine brought-in-dead

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 8): The Health Ministry (MoH) has recorded another 66 deaths due to Covid-19 as of 11.59pm yesterday, including nine people who died before being brought in to hospitals.

This brings the death toll from the disease here to 30,718 people.

The national death rate now stands at 16 deaths per million, based on data from the past two weeks.

In the same period, Terengganu had the highest death rate of 48 deaths per one million people, followed by Perak with 27, and Kelantan with 24.

Other states and Federal Territories with a rate higher than the national figures were Negeri Sembilan with 22 deaths per million people, and Perlis at 20, as well as Kuala Lumpur at 17.

Meanwhile Selangor had a rate of 12 deaths per million people.

Taking into account all Covid-19 deaths in the same two-week period, 60.3 per cent were of those who were fully vaccinated, 3.3 per cent partially vaccinated, and 36.4 per cent unvaccinated.

A total of 74.9 per cent of people who died were aged 60 and above. Another 24.4 per cent were aged between 30 and 59, while 1.7 per cent were aged between 18 and 29.

There were no deaths involving those aged 17 and under in the past two weeks.

Meanwhile, 97.5 per cent were Malaysians, with 57.9 per cent comprising males.

New infections by state

The latest update on CovidNow shows that there were 4,936 new Covid-19 cases recorded yesterday, up to 11.59pm.

By states and federal territories, Selangor recorded the highest number of new cases with 1,192 cases

This was followed by 571 cases in Kelantan, 438 in Johor, and 388 in Kuala Lumpur.

The lowest cases were logged in Perlis, Putrajaya and Labuan — with 46, 32 and 23 cases respectively.

Active cases in Malaysia number 60,411, while the cumulative total of cases from the start of the pandemic here is 2,661,959. — Malay Mail