Own up to your broken promises, GPS Kota Sentosa candidate tells DAP

KUCHING (Dec 8): DAP should own up to their broken promises rather than make excuses for their failure to deliver the 20 per cent oil royalty and 50 per cent return of all taxes collected to Sarawak, says GPS candidate for Kota Sentosa Wilfred Yap.

He said DAP had on Monday (Dec 6) posted a video with the hope that Sarawakians will excuse their action of reneging on their own offer and promises which were made to the people of Sarawak prior to the 14th General Election.

“DAP described the sequence of events that transpired and purported to say that a legitimate or ‘possibly’ binding offer was made to the Sarawak government but we all know that the offer was just fluff and publicity stunts.

“First and foremost, SUPP Kota Sentosa would like to clarify to the public that an ‘offer’ to give someone or any organisation anything be it money or rights, hinges on the fact that you ‘own’ the said commodity. However, DAP was not the federal government at that material time.

“Hence the decision to ignore the offer by the Sarawak government was a prudent one,” he said in a statement yesterday.

The SUPP Kota Sentosa branch chairman pointed out that after taking over the federal government in 2018, DAP had full control of the Ministry of Finance and if they truly fought for Sarawak and did not bend to the federal government, they would have easily made good their promises.

“DAP could have given Sarawak just a five per cent increase of royalty and 25 per cent income tax revenue and even though it would have been less than promised at least it was a step towards the right direction.

“Instead DAP actively punished Sarawak and Sarawakians in many ways like cancelling projects, renegotiating contracts and delaying implementation of projects, but the worst was to deny Sarawak our inalienable rights to sales tax and taking Sarawak to court to deny us our rights,” he said.

He said since then, DAP has been desperately deflecting the anger of the people and that their strategy never worked because the hurt and disillusionment they caused Sarawakians who wholeheartedly believed them is still fresh in their minds.

“Yet yesterday, DAP had gone out of their way to try and wiggle their way out of blame for this betrayal of the people’s trust and after being abrasive towards Sarawakians in various moments of utter arrogance preceding to the 14th General Election, they want to try their best to deflect blame so that they may not be punished in this election.

“A leopard never loses its spots and DAP will not stop their way of twisting and turning their words to tell stories only they understand,” said Yap.

He urged the people of Sarawak, particularly those under Kota Sentosa constituency, to reject DAP’s rhetoric politics.

“Give a chance to a working representative who will deliver you service rather than words.

“Kota Sentosa deserves an uplift and a shift to pick a GPS representative makes perfect sense now that we can’t trust the opposition and particularly now that we have been left behind for 15 years,” he said.