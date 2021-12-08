Parliament to hear status of Independent Police Complaints of Misconduct Commission Bill

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 8): The status of the Independent Police Complaints of Misconduct Commission Bill will be among topics to be raised in the Dewan Rakyat sitting today.

According to the Order Paper, the question will be posed by Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub (PH-Pulai) to the Home Minister during the question and answer session.

There will also be a question from Lukanisman Awang Sauni (GPS-Sibuti) to the Health Minister on measures to ensure ‘long Covid’ patients have adequate medical access nationwide.

The Minister of National Unity is scheduled to answer a question from Datuk Syed Abu Hussin Hafiz Syed Abdul Fasal (Bersatu-Bukit Gantang) on the ministry’s commitment to the development of Indian youths in the Bukit Gantang parliamentary constituency under the Malaysian Indian Transformation Unit (Mitra).

Fuziah Salleh (PH-Kuantan) is slated to ask the Minister of Youth and Sports about the salary or allowance given to the athletes who represent the country at international sports competitions.

The sitting will also continue with the debate and winding up of the Supply Bill 2022 (Budget 2022) at the committee stage for the Communications and Multimedia Ministry as well as Women, Family and Community Development Ministry.

The Dewan Rakyat will sit till Dec 16. — Bernama