Paulus not taking his challengers lightly

LIMBANG (Dec 8): Batu Danau incumbent Paulus Palu Gumbang is not taking his challengers lightly.

The GPS-PBB candidate, said he did not want to take a casual attitude towards his challengers.

“We will work harder to focus on what have been planned, including strengthening the election campaign,” he said when met after the nomination process for Batu Danau at the nomination centre in the Indoor Stadium here on Monday.

He said the campaigners were being mobilised in Bisaya areas and Iban villages.

“We did not set a strategy, which is unnecessary. However, we cannot take things for granted and we will work hard to ensure that we win,” he added.

Paulus is once again facing his opponent in the previous state election, Ali Adap, of Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) who is also chairman of PSB Batu Danau branch.

His other opponents are Racha Balang of Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) and Prof Dr Petrus Bulan of Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK).

Paulus, 71, a three-term incumbent and former supreme council member of Sarawak Progressive Democratic Party (SPDP), now Progressive Democratic Party (PDP), contested as a direct Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate in the 2016 state election before joining Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB).

He retained his seat after winning with a majority of 2,939 votes against Ali, the then independent candidate who garnered 1,427 votes.

In 2011, Paulus retained the seat after winning with a 2,319-vote majority against two other candidates Lau Liak Koi of PKR and Lawrence Cosmas Sunang Simpang of SNAP.

Paulus first contested in the state election in 2006 which saw him winning against SNAP’s Christopher Sawan Jiram with a 1,262-vote majority.