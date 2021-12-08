PBK’s Chiew makes history as first Chinese candidate for Beting Maro

KUCHING (Dec 8): Businessman Jackie Chiew Su Chee has made history as the first Chinese candidate to stand in the Malay majority constituency of Beting Maro.

The 37-year-old from Pusa, who is contesting for Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK), does not believe his ethnicity is an issue for voters.

“PBK and I are contesting in Beting Maro because we are hoping to bring about progress to my hometown. In my mind, there is no Malay, no Dayak, and no Chinese in Beting Maro, but only Sarawakians. Therefore, there is no problem for me to stand in Beting Maro,” he told The Borneo Post.

“If the constituents vote for me and I win, I will ensure that the state constituency will be well developed, particularly in the areas of economy, health, and people’s well-being regardless of race and beliefs.”

Beting Maro is also a closely watched seat because it is the sole seat that Perikatan Nasional (PN) component Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS) is contesting; defying PN’s common understanding with Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) not to take part in that state polls.

Candidate Mohammad Arifiriazul Paijo, 37, is PAS Sarawak secretary and hails from Limbang.

In the 2016 state election, he stood for the party in Lambir, Miri.

According to him, PAS has contested in Beting Maro since 2001, with the number of votes for the party increasing every election.

GPS incumbent Raizali Gapor is defending the seat for a third term in a five-cornered fight.

The 65-year-old Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) member was formerly Malaysian Fisheries Development Board (LKIM) state director before joining politics full time.

Also vying for the seat is Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Sarawak acting chairman Abang Zulkifli Abang Engkeh, 61, who has contested four times in state elections and twice in parliamentary elections.

His debut election was for the parliamentary seat of Betong in 2004 and he last ran during the 2016 state election in Lingga.

Originally from Debak, Saribas in Betong, Abang Zulkifli is a businessman.

Using the symbol of a tree come polling day on Dec 18 will be Independent Saifuddin Matsah.

A former personal assistant to Batang Lupar MP Datuk Seri Rohani Abdul Karim from 2013 to 2018, this will be his election debut as a candidate.

The 60-year-old claimed Beting Maro is still lagging behind in terms of eradicating hardcore poverty as well as infrastructure, youth, and economic development.

“I may be up against parties which are all awesome and already have their respective base in Beting Maro, but I am standing as an Independent due to the requests of the constituents,” said Saifuddin.

The Beting Maro seat, previously known as Beladin, was created in 1996 following a redistribution exercise.