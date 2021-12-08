Professionalism, integrity important to ensure good governance, reputation of Sarawak civil service, says Abg Jo

KUCHING (Dec 8): Professionalism is one of the criteria a civil servant must possess to ensure good governance and reputation of the civil service, says Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said this is in addition to placing integrity at the forefront of all actions by civil servants in carrying out the trust and responsibilities that have been given.

“We have to act professionally and that is the criteria for us to have quality, reputable civil service that will continue to be highly regarded by the people.

“As such, the selection (of new civil servants) must be based on the criteria of professionalism to absorb people to come to our civil service,” he said when officiating the 60th anniversary of the State Public Service Commission (SPANS) at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Complex here.

He hoped that the state civil servants will continue to be an effective team to realise the vision of transforming Sarawak into a digital economy and achieve the status of a high-income developed state by 2030.

“Thus, the role of appointed SPANS members, most of whom were former heads of departments either from the state or federal government with extensive experience in their respective fields, are very important in realising the vision,” he said.

He also said that the civil service, particularly SPANS, would have to adjust to the needs of the future as envisioned by the government.

“We are going towards a digital economy where every facade of life now is based on technology and Sarawak’s economy would have to be diversified.

“With our small population of 2.8 million, we have to be a player in the region and that is why we have an office overseas with the initial one set up in Singapore under the Sarawak Tourism and Trade Office.

“That will give a lot of change to our economic development because that is access to markets,” he said.

He said civil servants who are recruited into the civil servants must also be visionaries who can help the government in realising its vision.

“The government has the vision but the implementers are very significant in order to realise the objectives of the government,” he said.

Abang Johari said as an executive body responsible for appointing civil servants, SPANS has performed its responsibilities effectively in producing civil servants who are able to elevate the dignity of the state to a high level and serve as an example to other civil services.

“Over the past two years, we have been confronted with various challenges in administering and managing the state as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“However, despite the challenges, the government machinery has been able to overcome these unprecedented obstacles efficiently and effectively.

“This proves that civil servants in the state are always ready and able to adapt to any form of environmental change be it in terms of politics, economy, social and technology,” he said.

In his speech, Abang Johari also announced the approval of a new office for SPANS in conjunction with its 60th anniversary celebration.

“The state government has agreed to allocate the new SPANS office on the 16th and 17th floor of Hikmah Exchange Building which is expected to be completed in the third quarter of next year,” he said.

Minister in the Chief Minister’s Department (Integrity and Ombudsman) Datuk Talib Zulpilip, State Secretary Datuk Amar Jaul Samion, and SPANS chairman Datu Abdul Ghafur Shariff were among those present at the event.