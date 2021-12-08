PSB Kota Sentosa candidate promises to be a caring elected rep if he wins the state election

KUCHING (Dec 8): Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) candidate for Kota Sentosa Datuk Lau Pang Heng is calling voters to vote for him if they want problems faced by constituents to be resolved as soon as possible.

He argued that many problems faced by the people in Kota Sentosa have yet to be resolved regardless of who they voted for before.

As such, he promised that if he were to win the seat in the 12th Sarawak election, they will have an elected representative who will really care for the people.

“We look back at when the Barisan Nasional (BN) Sarawak, now Gabungan Parti Sarawak, has ruled Sarawak for 58 years while the Pakatan Harapan (PH) has ruled Malaysia for 22 months.

“Voters in Sarawak have been voting for either one of these parties in the past, yet the social issues remain in Sarawak,” he said in a statement today.

Hence, he said, it is high time for the people to consider a new Sarawak government who has new ideas to bring development to the people of Sarawak.

Lau also hoped that Kota Sentosa voters would give him and his party PSB a chance during the coming state election.

“To Kota Sentosa voters who want to vote for me in the next state election, they can do so by writing a cross on the box for the second candidate in the ballot paper (N12 Kota Sentosa – Lau Pang Heng of Parti Sarawak Bersatu),” he said.

Meanwhile, Lau said that he has been actively going around the Kota Sentosa constituency to speak with the people there.

During a morning walk around the BDC commercial center today for example, Lau said he further learned from voters of their social issues such as flooding during a heavy downpour in their community, narrow roads, lack of street lightings in some areas that caused driving difficulties at night, lots of rubbish in drains at their housing estate, safety and security issues.

“I am thus committed to find solutions to address these social problems when given an opportunity to serve the residents in Kota Sentosa,” he said.

Apart from that, Lau also said that voters also mentioned youth unemployment issues in which he shared with them PSB’s commitment to the youth.

According to him, PSB is committed to help those between the age of 18 to 23 years old with a sum of RM10,000 to assist them in their job start-up.

“We are committed to provide choices for our youth in education and training including vocational and trades training and the arts and PSB is also committed to provide retraining opportunities for youths who wish to move on to different jobs or to improve themselves,” he said.

Apart from that, he also said PSB would establish entrepreneurial programmes and financing for youths who have good business plans too.

On the issue of poverty in Kota Sentosa, Lau mentioned that he advocates financial resources to uplift poverty and improve the living standard of peoples in Sarawak.

“We want to provide Sarawakians with better housing, more employment and economic opportunities, good quality education with proper schools and with provision of basic infrastructure like proper roads, bridges, health and medical care, necessary facilities like clean water and electricity,” he said.

Commenting on the election, Lau urged every registered voter to find out where their polling centres are by downloading the MySPR Semak to their smartphones.

He also advised voters to come early for voting on polling day on Dec 18 because this month is the rainy season.