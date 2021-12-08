PSB to adopt autonomy in education if it forms state government, says Soon Koh

SIBU (Dec 8): Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) will undertake education reform should it form the next state government, said its president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh.

He explained PSB would adopt autonomy in the management of education, where all directives, measures, or policies and implementation by the Ministry of Education (MoE) must be consistent with the needs and aspirations of Sarawakian students to raise standards to international levels.

He said this was among measures outlined in PSB’s manifesto, which will be published in full tomorrow (Dec 9) in all newspapers in Bahasa Malaysia, Iban, English, and Chinese.

“The other measures that we are going to take is to immediately upgrade and repair dilapidated schools. There are 1,024 dilapidated schools throughout Sarawak. Some of the buildings are very poor that they are not fit for human habitation. If you wait for the federal government to come down with funds, it may take 20 or 30 years because each year, they may only have funds to repair 50 or 100 schools.

“But there are 1,024 dilapidated schools throughout Sarawak, where 424 of them are very, very critical – certified by JKR (Public Works Department), which are in fact, unfit for school children to study.

“So, the PSB government will take measures to quickly upgrade, repair, or rebuild all dilapidated schools,” Wong told a press conference today.

He said PSB would also provide full scholarships to all eligible Sarawakian students for their education fees at recognised universities and colleges in Malaysia.

For eligible overseas universities, qualified students will be given a 50 per cent scholarship, he said.

Wong also touched on reforming funding for education, where the salaries of all staff at aided and vernacular schools, including existing Independent Chinese schools, mission schools, and kindergartens, would be fully paid for by the federal or Sarawak government under PSB.

He noted at present the government only subsidised salaries and wages.

On the Unified Examination Certificate (UEC), he pointed out the Sarawak government under the late chief minister Pehin Sri Adenan Satem accorded it recognition.

“But UEC holders cannot enter public universities if the federal government would not recognise it. They can only go to private universities, which are very expensive.

“Take for example, Unimas’ doors are closed to them because the federal government does not recognise UEC,” he said.

Additionally, he noted while the state government recognised UEC, he did not know if there were any UEC students entering the civil service.

In this regard, he stressed it is important for the federal government to recognise the qualification.

“That is why we hope to have autonomous rights in administering our education policies and programmes,” Wong said.

He added PSB also seeks to make Sibu an education hub not just for Sarawak, but also the country.

“We now have KLT (Kolej Laila Taib), UTS (University of Technology Sarawak), international school, and Sarawak Maritime Academy.

“In fact, I was the one who planned and built this world-class university (UTS). We hope we can attract more students to come to Sibu to study. Also, through my efforts a year ago, I established the Confucius School (in UTS), where there are very few in Malaysia.

“We hope also the Confucius School will attract international students or those from Southeast Asia to come here to study. We would like to make Sibu as an education hub,” he said.

Also present at the press conference were PSB candidates Wong Hie Ping (Dudong), Dr Low Chong Nguan (Pelawan), Andrew Ting (Bukit Assek), and Intanurazean Wan Sapuan Daud (Nangka).