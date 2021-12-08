PSB’s Norina to address sanitation for longhouses if elected Bukit Begunan rep

SRI AMAN (Dec 8): Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) Bukit Begunan candidate Norina Umoi Utot will focus on sanitation for longhouses if she is elected.

She said clean water supply with a proper sewage system for proper disposal of human waste are crucial for the health and hygiene of longhouse folk.

“When I was overseas, people can tell whether or not you are civilised that is your sewage system. If one improperly discards their human waste, it indicates our development.

“Other people may see this issue as nothing, but for me it is important as it affects their overall health and hygiene,” she said.

Norina said her primary focus would be improving school facilities as most of the buildings are in a dilapidated state.

“One example would be SMK Melugu, it is in a very bad shape. The way I see it, it is not fit to live in and I pity the students there. Another example would be SK Bakong, which is still made out of wood.

“If I am elected as their representative, I will be focusing on improving school infrastructure,” she said.

Norina said she also aims to set up an education fund for school children as well as raise awareness on the importance of education for future generations.

She said another area of focus would be building farm roads for better accessibility.

“I really want to have farm roads for them. If I can have that cleared, the longhouse folk can easily conduct agriculture activities such as planting their crops and transporting them.

“This, in turn, will greatly improve the local economy as well as their purchasing power,” she said.

Norina said if PSB forms the government, she would set up a collection centre for farmers to sell their crops.

She added idle Native Customary Rights (NCR) land could also be utilised by planting crops such as oil palm and corn.

Norina is among the candidates hoping to unseat Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) incumbent Datuk Mong Dagang in a four-cornered fight for Bukit Begunan.

The other contenders are Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru’s (PBDSB) Entusa Imam and Winton Langang from Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK).