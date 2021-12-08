Release financial aid to SMEs, micro-businesses soonest, Yong urges GPS caretaker govt

KUCHING (Dec 8): Pending incumbent Violet Yong has called on the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) caretaker government to release the RM10,000 and RM3,000 financial aid to the small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and micro-businesses respectively as soon as possible.

Yong, who is also DAP candidate for Pending, said she still receive feedback from the business sector, including the SMEs that many of them have not receive the financial aid promised to them.

“We still received feedback from the business sector, including the SME and micro-businesses. A lot of them have not received the money as promised by the government. No doubt some have already received but many still have not,” said Yong during a press conference at state DAP headquarters here today.

Yong said the business sector was glad when the state government announced the financial aid but the state government had imposed stringent requirements in their application for the Sarawakku Sayang Special Assistance (BKSS) 7.0 financial aid.

“I would like to call upon our state government to please disburse the money as soon as possible as promised to the SMEs because everyone is having a difficult time. Many workers were let off because businesses could not sustain,” she added.

Yong also called on the state government not to deny the badly impacted business owners in their application for BKSS 7.0 financial aid even if there are some minor documentation mistakes made during the application process.

State DAP chairman Chong Chieng Jen, who also touched on the issue, promised that they will not accuse the GPS caretaker government of vote buying if they release the much needed BKSS 7.0 financial aid to the approved businesses during this campaign period.

Meanwhile, Chong said he will be heading to Mambong tomorrow to assist with the election campaign there.