Revenue collection determines district upgrade

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 8): Revenue collected by sub-districts will determine their eligibility to be upgraded to full districts.

Assistant Minister to the Chief Minister Datuk Abidin Madingkir said the government would re-examine the criteria for the establishment of full district office.

“The criteria give priority to districts that are able to collect revenue to accommodate the needs of a district council.

“For instance, Membakut District Office has collected RM6.38 million a year which enables it to be upgraded as a full district office.”

Based on revenue collection records in 2020, Abidin pointed out that several district councils have failed to collect revenue in their respective districts, which made them a liability to the government.

He said Lahad Datu District Council has recorded a deficit of RM2.57 million, followed by Nabawan (-RM2.25 million), Kunak (-RM1.28 million), Semporna (-RM789,541), Pitas (-RM568,684) and Kuala Penyu (-RM104,344).

“The revenue collected by district councils reflect their readiness to become a full district.

“Hence, this new criterion will be the determinant on the creation of full district offices next year.

“It proves that upgrading sub-districts to full districts does not determine the development progress in the districts.”

Abidin said that in response to Banggi assemblyman Mohammad Mohamarin’s question to the Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor on whether the State Government planned to upgrade sub-districts, including Banggi, to full districts in Sabah to ensure more effective development during the question and answer session of the State Assembly sitting here on Wednesday.

He said upgrading sub-districts to full districts was not an effective solution to develop the districts.

He said the government was more committed to restructure district administration in Sabah starting this year to ensure a more effective development.

Abidin said the new approach targets 73 Assistant District Officers (Development) to be placed in 73 state constituencies to facilitate the management of development.

“The Assistant District Officers (Development) act as focal officers who are responsible for enhancing the management and administration in their respective state constituencies.”

He said the government in principle had targeted 24 new Assistant District Officers (Development) to be placed in 24 full district offices by the end of the year, while the remaining would be implemented in 2022.

For instance, he said there are four state constituencies in Tuaran, namely Pantai Dalit, Sulaman Tamparuli and Kiulu. The existing Assistant District Officer (Development) in Tuaran serves as the focal officer for Pantai Dalit, while a new Assistant District Officer (Development) will be placed in Tuaran District Office as the focal officer for Sulaman.

Meanwhile, he said the existing Assistant District Officers (Development) in Tamparuli and Kiulu sub-districts office would become focal officers for Tamparuli and Kiulu constituencies.

Indirectly, he said the 24 Assistant District Officers (Development) in the existing full district offices and 11 Assistant District Officers (Development) in existing sub-district offices would serve as focal officers for their respective state constituencies.

He said another 14 positions were being evaluated for the placement of Assistant District Officers (Development) or focal officers in 14 state constituencies.

“This does not include state constituencies in Kota Kinabalu, Tawau and Sandakan.

“The government will focus on sub-districts this year in order to balance the developments in all districts throughout Sabah.”

Abidin further said the government was aware of the heavy responsibilities shouldered by district officers and assistant district officers in district offices.

He said the geographical conditions in Sabah also affected district officers and assistant district officers in carrying out their duties to monitor development projects in their districts.

He said the heavy job burden could affect the performance of the officers.

“This is one of the reasons for the audit remark on the administration of district offices.

“For instance, six district offices, namely Beaufort, Keningau, Kunak, Lahad Datu, Putatan and Tongod, have received remarks from the National Audit Department on their procurement, payment and implementation of procurement in 2019/2020.”

Abidin said the solution to this matter was not merely upgrading sub-district offices to full-district offices.

“The approach to restructure district administration will be more effective to drive developments in the districts.

“At the same time, development projects will be completed on time with minimized cost and leakages.”

He said the government would ensure the restructuring of district administration would enable the districts to progress and be competitive as their successful counterparts in Peninsular Malaysia.

To Mohammad’s additional question on whether the government planned to place Assistant District Officers (Development) in Banggi sub-district office, Abidin said the government would consider the request next year, depending on its financial capability.

Meanwhile, Tungku assemblyman Assaffal P. Alian in his additional question said request to upgrade a sub-district to full district aimed not only to provide better service to the community, but also took into account the potential revenue to the government.

He said the spending on emoluments for a sub-district was not far off from that of a full district.

He sought explanation as to why the revenue collected by the sub-district was the main criterion to be upgraded to a full district.

He said Tungku has vast plantation and the quit rent on Felda was unable to be collected due to the change in land titles.

Abidin said the State Government would reconsider setting up a full district office if Lahad Datu, especially Tungku, could demonstrate its ability to increase its revenue collection.

“The appointment of 73 Assistant District Officers (Development) does not mean that we will ignore applications from other districts.

“More importantly, show us that the district could increase its revenue collection.”

Assaffal pointed out that Tungku has economic potential yet it was its revenue collection that determined its eligibility to become a full district.

To this, Hajiji replied that a district council would need to be set up in upgrading a sub-district to full district.

In doing so, he said the district council would have to collect tax in order to provide services such as rubbish collection, which villagers may not be ready to pay for.

“If they are not ready (to pay assessment rate) and there are no business activities for the district council to collect taxes from, providing the services will be a problem. This is one of the factors considered by the government.”

Beginning end of this year, Hajiji said the State Government would appoint Assistant District Officers (Development) to assist District Officers in providing their services to the people.

“This does not mean that we will not consider upgrading sub-districts to full districts.

“We will consider if the sub-districts are eligible for upgrade for them to better serve the people.”