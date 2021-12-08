Ruling on S’wak govt’s defamation suit against Soon Koh moved to Friday

SIBU (Dec 8): The ruling on the defamation suit trial between the state government and Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh, which was set for today, has been rescheduled to Friday (Dec 10) at the Kuching High Court.

No reason was given for the changes.

The state government is claiming that Wong defamed it in a statement issued on May 9, which questioned the settlement with Petronas on the State Sales Tax (SST).

It is suing Wong for RM5 million.

The defendant closed the case on Sept 15 and Judicial Commissioner Christopher Chin set Dec 8 for clarification and or ruling of the case.

The 10-day trial starting July 26 saw 10 witnesses called.

Of the 10 witnesses, seven were for the prosecution, while the other three were witnesses called by the defence.

Wong was represented by defence counsels George Lo, Jonathan Tay, Clement Wong, Thien Siaw Lien, and Yvonne Sia.

The state was represented by Datuk JC Fong, Adzrul Adzlan, Oliver Chua, and Anisa Fadhillah Mohamed Jamel.