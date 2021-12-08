Sarawak Patriots Association claims state election campaign SOPs not yet approved by NSC

KUCHING (Dec 8): The Sarawak Patriots Association (SPA) is concerned with the delay in the finalisation of the 12th Sarawak Election’s standard operating procedures (SOPs).

According to SPA secretary David Hii Chin Loung, the association was made to understand that the SOPs to be used during the campaign have not been approved by the National Security Council (NSC) too.

“If the NSC has not approved the SOPs, then technically there is no rule in force for the respective candidates to follow entirely,” he said in a statement today.

He also said that the importance of these SOPs cannot be stressed enough, as generally it is to allow the elections to proceed smoothly and also to avoid the rise of Covid-19 cases as a result of the campaigning activities.

This was because their concerns are also in view of the Omicron variant which was recently detected in Malaysia.

“It should also not be given in bits and pieces and should not be seen to favour any political agenda. This is to ensure that the true democratic process takes place,” said Hii.

Thus, he said it was therefore imperative that the Health Ministry expedite and present the SOPs immediately to ensure that there is no spread and surge of the Covid-19 virus during the elections.

He added, this in turn would also encourage people to come out and vote and/or participate in the elections.