SDMC: 87-year-old man from Limbang passes away from Covid-19 on Dec 4

KUCHING (Dec 8): A 87-year-old man from Limbang has been the latest Covid-19 fatality in the state, said State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

In its daily Covid-19 update today, SDMC said the victim, who had hypertension and heart disease, passed away at Limbang Hospital on Dec 4.

Meanwhile, SDMC said two premises namely Vivacity Megamall and tHe Spring Shopping Mall here have been listed in the Ministry of Health’s Hotspot Identification for Dynamic Engagement (HIDE) system today.

On May 8, National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme Coordinating Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said HIDE premises and locations had potential to turn into clusters if pre-emptive actions were not taken.

“Premises listed under HIDE are different from the list of clusters issued each day by the Health director-general. Premises listed under HIDE do not need to close except when directed by the authorities,” he said.

If no hotspots emerged in the premises after the implementation of pre-emptive actions, these premises would be removed from the HIDE list within a period of seven days after their listing, he added.