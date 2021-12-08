SDMC: Sarawak records 55 Covid-19 infections today

KUCHING (Dec 8): Sarawak today recorded a drop in Covid-19 cases at 55 compared to yesterday’s 71, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

The committee said that from the total, 53 cases were asymptomatic or had mild symptoms.

Of that figure, 19 cases were in Category 1 (asymptomatic) and 34 in Category 2 (mild symptoms).

The remaining two cases were in Category 5 (pneumonia and required ventilator support), said SDMC in its daily Covid-19 update.

The cumulative number of cases in Sarawak now stands at 251,411.

On the breakdown of cases, SDMC said that only Kuching remained on top with 19 cases, followed by Bintulu and Limbang with five cases each; Miri and Sibu four cases each; Lundu three cases; two cases each in Serian, Bau, Sri Aman, Dalat and Kanowit; and Samarahan, Lawas, Kapit, Beluru and Subis recorded one case each.