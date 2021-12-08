Soon Koh: New visionary team has designed, finalised definite plan to develop Sibu

SIBU (Dec 8): The new visionary team has designed and finalised a definite plan to develop Sibu, said Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh.

He pointed out that this includes, among others, upgrading Sibu to a city status.

The five-member team will be led by Wong himself.

The other members of the team are PSB candidates Wong Hie Pieng (Dudong), Dr Low Chong Nguan (Pelawan), Andrew Ting (Bukit Assek) and Intanurazean Wan Sapuan Daud (Nangka).

In fact, Wong recalled, his late son Dato Andrew Wong had planned out all the development strategies for Sibu.

“In 2016, the late Dato Andrew had successfully appealed to the then Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak about uplifting Sibu to city status. He had agreed, he had approved on his letter but had to go through a proper procedure through the local government.

“In 2016, after the state election…Dr Sim (Kui Hian) took over the Ministry (of Local Government) – he disallowed my son to continue as deputy chairman (of Sibu Municipal Council), and therefore, the whole project was dropped.

“Otherwise, by now, probably, we would have elevated ourselves to city status.”

He also recalled that the late Andrew had engaged a consultant to do a detailed study on where the traffic problem was in Sibu, even coming up with a proposal and proper budget for implementation to resolve the traffic problem.

Turning to the flood mitigation project, he said the federal government previously, when Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas was then minister in charge of the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID), had come up with a very good flood mitigation plan for Sibu.

He said phase 1 and 2 had been successfully implemented and proven effective.

But unfortunately, phase 3 and 4 have not been implemented, he added.

“I was told that the fund for phase 3 which was for the most critical area of Bukit Assek area – it was diverted to phase 4, which is Nangka area.

“But never mind, when we are in the government, we will do systematically phase 3 and phase 4 to resolve at least, if not the final solution, but at least we can prevent floods from happening in Sibu,” Wong said.