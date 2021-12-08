Stop playing victim for sympathy votes, SUPP man chides DAP

MIRI (Dec 8): Sarawak United People’s Party’s (SUPP) Chong Kong Min has rebuked the Democratic Action Party (DAP) for “creating an illusion of being bullied and targeted” to gain sympathy from votes.

This followed DAP’s claims that the standard operating procedures (SOPs) set by the Election Commission were “unfair” to them.

“The fact is that all political parties similarly received the election SOPs one day before the nomination day,” said Chong, who is Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) candidate for Pujut Adam Yii’s spokesman, in a statement.

He said during the election campaign, political parties should focus on or come up with practical plans for the future of the constituency and community in the next five years.

“However, during this period of time, the DAP tries to mislead voters through unwarranted charges against opponents, trying to create the illusion of being bullied and targeted, and trying to provoke emotions again to win sympathy tickets.

“The purpose of the SOPs is to allow elections to be held smoothly during the pandemic and to avoid a rise in the pandemic due to the holding of election activities. It is definitely not specially tailored to deal with or restrict certain parties,” he stressed.

Chong urged constituents to vote wisely and to sensibly elect representatives who are decent, talented, and responsible to serve the people and community.

He urged all quarters not to incite hatred among voters but to focus on issues.

“Our people are hoping to see candidates putting forward appropriate suggestions and goals for future development, and how to bring better welfare to the people,” he added.