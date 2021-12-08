Uggah: PBB fielding 8 young candidates shows it is grooming new leaders

KUCHING (Dec 8): Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) has always groomed new leaders to add new blood in the party, said its deputy president Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah.

Stressing that the process is vital for the party, he said the state election is an opportune time to do this and which is why the party had introduced eight new young candidates this 12th state election.

“For PBB to stay as the backbone of the state GPS government, we must build the leaders for tomorrow. When a leader steps down, another must step in to fill the void. So, PBB will continue to grow and to serve the people well.

“In addition, in each new era, you will have a different struggle. In each era, you will have a different issue. And in each new era, you will have different challenges,” he said to the media after a meeting with Spaoh Government Pensioners’ Association at his service centre here yesterday.

Uggah added like currently, the country is facing the unprecedented challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Relating his own personal experiences, Uggah said he has been in politics since 1986.

“I have held several posts in the federal cabinet. When I returned to Sarawak, I was appointed the Deputy Chief Minister besides holding other posts and including the chairmanship of the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee.

“The experiences I have gained are extremely valuable. To be part of the state administration, it is not easy especially in dealing with the pandemic.

“So grooming up new leaders is a continual, important and integral part in PBB,” he said.

On the big numbers of candidates offering themselves in the election, Uggah who is Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) state election director, it indicated that democracy was thriving in the state.

“We welcome them all. This is going to be very interesting. For example, we have the Dudong seat with eight contestants. In Bukit Saban, I will face two others,” he said.

On another matter, the Bukit Saban incumbent said he and his campaigners will abide by the standard operating procedures for the election from the Election Commission.

“We have seen the list of state seats where the ‘ceramah’ can be held but based on the SOP. Bukit Saban is one of them.

“Although our internet coverage is quite alright, there are areas without the coverage. So we thank the commission for allowing us to hold the ceramah. But the ceramah session are not like usual.

“We are only allowed an audience of not more than 150 people and the session must be completed before 10pm. We will follow this to safeguard the health of all,” he said.

Uggah also met up with Penghulu Goh Leng Tong on issues affecting the Chinese community in Spaoh. Joining him was Betong MP Datuk Robert Lawson Chuat