Water Department ordered to have backup plan

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 8): The Sabah Water Department and water treatment plant concessionaires have been instructed to have water pumps on standby as the pumps frequently break down.

Deputy Chief Minister cum Public Works Minister Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin said the problem with the pumps at water treatment plants all over Sabah was that they were often damaged due to floods.

“During floods, these pumps are not pumping water, but sand and rubbish, which cause the pumps to break down.

“Unlike the pumps in vehicles which can be repaired in workshops in one to two days, these water pumps are custom made and have to be ordered from overseas.”

He added that the pumps took six months to complete the order and another month in transhipment.

Hence, Bung said he had instructed the State Water Department and water treatment plant concessionaires to order the pumps in advance as backup to quickly replace faulty pumps.

He said that in response to Elopura assemblyman Calvin Chong’s remark on low water pressure in Sandakan during the question and answer session of the State Assembly sitting here on Wednesday.

On Balung assemblyman [email protected] Hj Awang’s question on the status of Phase 3 of Tawau Water Supply Scheme Project involving the design and construction of a dam, he said the project was 6.93 per cent completed as of October 31 this year.

He said the project was delayed by 391 days or 26.8 per cent as specialist workers were unable to enter the country and Sabah due to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) enforced back then.

He added that the land acquisition issue and gazetting land acquisition also caused the delay.

Bung said the dam has a total capacity of 30 million cubic metres and could channel up to 90 million litres per day of raw water to Cinta Mata Water Treatment Plant and 40 million litres per day to Utara Water Treatment Plant.

He added that the dam, which was expected to be completed in January 2024, could sustain water supply for four months during dry seasons.

“Upon completion of the dam, sufficient raw water supply would be channelled to nearby water treatment plants and clean water supply will then be distributed to users all over Tawau.”

To Sri Tanjong assemblyman Justin Wong’s additional question on water disruption in Tawau, Bung said a new water treatment plant in Ranggu was expected to be completed in March 2022, which would produce 20 million litres of water a day.

Upon completion, he said the Ranggu Water Treatment Plant would concentrate on supplying water to Apas.

He said the ministry was committed to ensuring the people have clean water supply despite the financial and weather challenges.