We give titles, not beer to Iban land owners, says Land and Survey over social media posting

KUCHING (Dec 8): The Sarawak Land and Survey Department has denied an allegation on social media that Malay landowners were given land titles whereas Iban land owners were given beer.

“The allegation is baseless, and such statements can bring confusion and feelings of disunity among the multi-racial people of Sarawak,” said the department in a statement.

The posting containing the allegation had used a photo taken at a land title handing over event held at a hotel in Bintulu on Dec 1, by Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

At the event, 358 land titles were handed out under Section 13 and Section 18 of the Sarawak Land Code, which involved 320 from the Iban community and 38 from the Malay/Melanau and Muslim Penan community.

The land titles involved Section 18 of the Sarawak Land Code for Phase 2 of the native customary reserve new initiative for Sungai Annao, Sungai Kelawit, Sungai Selitut-Separai and Kuala Tatau, all in Tatau; and Section 13 of the Sarawak Land Code for ‘Bekas Kawasan Penyelesaian Jalan Bintulu-Miri’.