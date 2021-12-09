Alcoholic drinks smuggling bid foiled

BEAUFORT (Dec 9): Marine police foiled an attempt to smuggle untaxed alcoholic drinks with the arrest of two people in Membakut town early yesterday morning.

Labuan marine police chief ASP Saidul Maruf Rosli said the arrests were made when marine police spotted two suspicious vehicles in Membakut town around midnight yesterday.

Inspection on both vehicles found several cartons of alcoholic drinks that have not been declared.

Two people, including a woman, in their late 30’s were detained to assist investigation.

Saidul said both vehicles and the seized items, valued at RM210,594 were handed to the Beaufort police for further investigation.

The case is currently being investigated under the Customs Act 1967.