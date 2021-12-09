Ali’s sacrifice will strengthen PN-GPS relationship, says Bersatu info chief

KUCHING (Dec 9): Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) National information chief Datuk Wan Saiful Wan Jan has thanked Krian incumbent Datuk Ali Biju for deciding to withdraw from the 12th Sarawak polls.

In a Facebook post, Wan Saiful said Ali’s willingness to uphold the party’s interests over personal interests shows that he is a big-hearted leader who appreciates the bigger goals of national politics held by the party.

“We are aware that Datuk Ali has strong support in his constituency (Krian). This withdrawal is a sacrifice by Datuk Ali and Bersatu in order to ensure that Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) wins comfortably in the Sarawak state election.

“Hopefully, this sacrifice will strengthen the relationship between the Perikatan Nasional and GPS, including as we move towards the 15th General Election (GE15) after this,” he said.

On Monday, Wan Saiful had said disciplinary action can be taken against Ali including termination of membership for defying party orders not to contest in the state election.

Ali has held the Krian seat since 2011 after winning under the Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) ticket prior to joining Bersatu in August last year.