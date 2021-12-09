Bersatu S’wak to back action against defiant members contesting in state polls

KUCHING (Dec 9): Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) Sarawak will abide by any action taken against its four members contesting in the 12th state election against party wishes, said chairman Senator Jaziri Alkaf Abdillah Suffian.

He said the party’s constitution clearly states strict disciplinary action could include having their membership terminated immediately.

“Therefore, any member who contests in the state election without the party’s permission, including Krian incumbent Datuk Ali Biju, can face disciplinary action as stipulated in the party’s constitution. The central leadership will announce the decision soon,” he said in a statement today.

Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin had agreed the party would not contest the state election but instead support Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS).

“Bersatu Sarawak remains steadfast and undivided behind the leadership of the Chief Minister and chairman of GPS Tan Sri Abang Johari Abang Open in ensuring a landslide victory in the state election in order to continue the rapid development implemented in Sarawak,” Jaziri said.

Ali, who is also a federal deputy minister, had said on Monday he decided to defend the Krian seat after considering the requests of the grassroots.

He has represented Krian since 2011 after winning on the Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) ticket.

Ali joined Bersatu in August last year.

Last night, Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) chairman Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg expressed his frustrations and disappointment with Ali for contesting despite Bersatu’s decision not to do so.

Besides Ali, the three other Bersatu members standing as independent candidates are Siki Balarik (Belaga), Ricky Enteri (Bawang Assan), and Ismawi Muhammad (Muara Tuang).

Bersatu information chief Datuk Wan Saiful Wan Jan had said on Monday the party would act against Ali and the three others for defying party orders.