Bidayuh GPS candidates cannot take formidable opponents lightly – Minos

KUCHING (Dec 9): Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) candidates in eight Bidayuh-majority seats have to work very hard to win in this election against their formidable opponents, said political veteran Dato Peter Minos.

He said this was because some of the opponents in this election comprised a former federal deputy minister, a former local council secretary, a former district officer and a former Sarawak administrative officer (SAO).

“They cannot rely too much on the good track record of GPS. As often said, Bidayuh voters would vote more on the candidate than the party, about 60 per cent on the candidate and 40 per cent on the party. That’s the reality,” he said told The Borneo Post on Tuesday.

Minos nonetheless hoped these seats would all be won by GPS for the good of the Bidayuh community.

“GPS most likely gets a fresh mandate to form the government. The Bidayuhs must be united in one political group and must be in the government. If not, we all know the heavy price to pay being divided politically and outside the government,” he said.

Minos was commenting on the outcome of Monday’s nomination which saw a crowded field in all the eight Bidayuh seats namely Opar, Tasik Biru, Serumbu, Mambong, Tarat, Tebedu, Kedup and Bukit Semuja.

Former deputy federal minister Datuk Dr Tiki Lafe is contesting as a Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) candidate in Tasik Biru, while the neighbouring Serembu sees the participation of a former local council secretary Michael Saweng contesting on a Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) ticket.

Former district officer Raymond Achen contests as a PSB candidate in Tebedu, while former SAO Bai Udin is contesting as independent in Tarat.

There are altogether 34 candidates vying in the eight Bidayuh-majority seats.

Apart from GPS, PSB and PKR, the other political parties fielding their candidates were Democratic Action Party (DAP), Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK), Sarawak People’s Aspiration Party (Aspirasi), Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru (PBDSB) and Parti Sedar Rakyat Sarawak (Sedar).

The Opar seat will see a six-cornered fight while Mambong, Serembu, Tebedu and Tarat will involve five-cornered fights, and four-cornered tussles will take place in Kedup and Bukit Semuja.

In Opar, incumbent Datuk Ranum Mina of PSB will be challenged by five other candidates, namely Billy Sujang of GPS, Mereng Biris (PKR), Saini Kakong (PBDSB), Bayang Telon (Sedar) and Freedy Misid (PBK).

Serembu will see a five-cornered fight with incumbent Miro Simuh of GPS facing Michael Saweng (PKR), Iana Akam (PSB), Dr Jecky Miseing (PBK) and Buln Ribos (Aspirasi).

For Tasik Biru, Dr Tiki is contesting against incumbent Dato Henry Harry Jinep (GPS) in a four-cornered fight which also features Granda Aing (DAP) and Paul Shanon Barin (PBK).

In Mambong, incumbent Datuk Dr Jerip Susil (GPS) is up against PSB candidate Sanjan Daik, Joshua Roman (PBK), Chong Hon Hiung (DAP) and Chong Siew Hung (Aspirasi).

The four candidates contesting in Bukit Semuja are incumbent John Ilus from GPS who will clash with his schoolmate Elsiy Tingang, Brolin Nicholson (DAP) and Edward Andrew Luak (PBK).

Kedup will see a four-cornered fight between incumbent Martin Ben from GPS and DAP candidate Learry Jabul, Dominic Dado (PSB) and Dr Stephen Sungan (PBK).

In Tarat, incumbent Datuk Roland Sagah Wee Inn of GPS will be challenged by PKR’s Christo Michael, PSB’s Dadi Tiep, Edison Jamang (PBK) and Bai Udin (Independent).

New face Dr Simon Sinang Bada who was nominated by GPS to replace incumbent Datuk Amar Michael Manyin to defend the Tebedu seat will be up against four candidates, namely Senior William Rade from PKR, Cheyne Kambeng @ Raymond Achen (PSB), Jonathan Lantik Ok (PBK) and Roland Bangu (Independent).

Minos further commented that the crowded field showed the Bidayuhs are exercising their democratic rights to the full.

“Election after election, it has always this way. It clearly shows how too democratic and how politically divided the Bidayuhs are.

“Despite being a small minority of less than 250,000 or about eight per cent of Sarawak’s population or less than one per cent in Malaysia, the Bidayuhs do not do themselves any favour or any good being politically fragmented.

“But that is what they want it to be and nobody can stop them being so,” said Minos.