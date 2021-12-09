Bill to set up the Sabah State Education Trust Fund passed

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 9): The Sabah State Legislative Assembly (DUN) has passed a Bill to set up the Sabah State Education Trust Fund (TPNS), aims at providing scholarships for Sabahan students.

In tabling the Bill, Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor said the TPNS will assist students who are seeking to continue their studies at higher-learning institutions (IPTS).

The TPNS will work together with the Yayasan Sabah Education Development Division and it will manage donations from various prospective organisations and philanthropists.

“The trust fund will help students pay for their education costs at the certificate level up to the degree level; student activities; and any other expenses that have been approved by the TPNS Implementation Committee,” said Hajiji during his speech at the State Assembly on Thursday.

The Bill serves as an amendment to the Government Trust Funds Enactment 1964.

During the debate session, UPKO’s Kadamaian assemblyman Datuk Ewon Benedick opined that the trust fund should consider the disparities between the urban and rural students before deciding who can be eligible for the scholarships.

He pointed out that the students in the rural areas do not enjoy the same facilities as the students in the urban areas.

For instance, he said that the students in the urban areas have access to tuition centres and good infrastructure while the same cannot be said for those in rural areas.

“Some of the students in the rural areas have to walk to school. Their emotions have been affected even before they arrive at school,” he said.

Therefore, Ewon said that rural students deserve to be given scholarships even if they may not have scored as many ‘A’ grades as the urban students.

Separately, Warisan’s Senallang assemblyman Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal suggested that bodies like Petronas and Shell may also contribute to this trust fund in the future.

Warisan’s Kunak assemblywoman Norazlinah Arif opined that the trust fund should work together with the Education Department in the various districts in Sabah.

Warisan’s Tanjung Aru assemblyman Datuk Junz Wong said that he is supportive of the bill but expressed his concern on whether Chinese schools would be exempted from the trust fund.

In response, Hajiji said that he will consider all the suggestions given by the assemblypersons.

“We take note of the suggestions from the assemblypersons who have debated on the establishment of the State Education Trust Fund.

“The government will manage this trust fund in compliance with existing financial regulations,” he said.