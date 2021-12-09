Broadband services enhanced in Sabah, Sarawak Mara institutions – Hasbi

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 9): Majlis Amanah Rakyat (Mara) has always ensured that broadband services at its educational institutions in Sabah and Sarawak function well, the Dewan Negara was told today.

Rural Development Minister II Datuk Hasbi Habibollah said Maktab Rendah Sains Mara (MRSM) and Institut Kemahiran Mara (IKM) in these two states have had their broadband speeds increased from 30 Megabits per second (Mbps) to 100 Mbps.

In Sabah, for example, he said the speed at MRSM Kota Kinabalu was increased to 100 Mbps from 45 Mbps while MRSM Semporna from 30 Mbps to 50 Mbps.

In Sarawak, the broadband speed at MRSM Kuching was increased from 30 Mbps to 50 Mbps and IKM Bintulu from 50 Mbps to 100 Mbps.

“If there is an urgent need, we will submit requests to the Malaysian Administrative Modernisation and Management Planning Unit (Mampu) from time to time,” he said when replying to a supplementary question from Senator Datuk Zaiedi Suhaili today.

Zaiedi wanted to know if Mara was taking serious attention to ensuring the availability of quality broadband services in MRSM, IKM and all Mara educational institutions in Sabah and Sarawak.

Earlier, Hasbi said the broadband capacity set as of Dec 2021 for Mara educational institutions and Mara administrative centers, including Mara Technical Skills Colleges (KKTM), was from 50 Mbps to 100 Mbps, Mara Colleges (50 to 150 Mbps), Mara headquarters (200 Mbps) and state Mara offices (30 Mbps). – Bernama