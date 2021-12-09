Businesswoman to stand trial for allegedly embarrassing cop

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 9): A businesswoman will stand trial on July 4 – 5, 2022 at the Magistrate’s Court here for allegedly embarrassing a traffic policeman in front of his colleagues at a roadblock here.

Magistrate Lovely Natasha Charles set the date for Nur Jawaheer Ismail, 34, whose nickname is Wawa, when the case came up for pre-trial case management on Thursday.

Wawa was charged under Section 509 of the Penal Code and if found guilty of the said section, she is liable to a jail term of up to five years or a fine, or both, upon conviction.

Apart from allegedly saying the local phrase “aku rungkup kau”, the charge also stated that the accused had allegedly said that she would strip the policeman if he was a woman.

The alleged words said in front of the policeman’s workmates, a senior police officer and a policewoman at the roadblock in Kepayan on June 1 were “Nasib kau ni lelaki, kalau kau perempuan sudah lama aku kasi telanjang kau, aku rungkup kau”.

It was learnt that the meaning of “rungkup” is wanting to beat someone.

Wawa, who was represented by counsel Luke Ressa Balang, is currently released on RM2,000 bail with two local sureties.

During a previous hearing, the court also ordered Wawa to report once a month at a police station, pending disposal of the case.

The alleged incident was caught on video and went viral.