Covid-19: Daily cases in Sarawak rise to 90

KUCHING (Dec 9): New Covid-19 infections in Sarawak rose to 90 in the past 24 hours after recording only 55 cases yesterday, the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said.

It said in its Covid-19 daily update that 85 cases were of Category 1 (asymptomatic) and 2 (mild symptoms).

“The other five cases consisted of one Category 3 involving a patient with pneumonia but not requiring oxygen; two Category 4 (patients with pneumonia requiring oxygen); and two Category 5 (patients with pneumonia requiring ventilator support),” it said.

The number of districts reporting new cases had also increased to 19, with Kuching topping the list with 29 cases.

A total of 16 districts had recorded new cases yesterday.

In addition to Kuching, Sibu and Serian also reported double-digit cases with 13 and 10 respectively.

This is followed by Miri (9), Lawas (4), Sri Aman (3), Bintulu (3), Limbang (3), Samarahan (3), Lundu (2), Dalat (2), Asajaya (2), and one each in Bau, Bukit Mabong, Betong, Meradong, Subis, Sebauh and Lubok Antu.

The state’s cumulative number of cases now stands at 251,501.