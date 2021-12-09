CovidNow: 97.2 pct of adult population fully vaccinated

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 9): A total 22,746,838 individuals of 97.2 per cent of the adult population in the country have completed their Covid-19 vaccination as of yesterday.

Based on the Health Ministry’s CovidNow portal, 98.6 per cent or 23,067,954 individuals of the adult population have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Meanwhile, 90.1 per cent of the adolescent population, or 2,836,326 individuals aged between 12 and 17 have received at least one dose of the vaccine, while 86.7 per cent or 2,729,900 individuals in the group have completed the vaccination.

A total of 125,838 doses of the vaccine were dispensed yesterday, with 6,322 as first dose, 4,572 as second dose and 114,944 as booster dose, bringing to a total of 54,470,578 doses of the vaccine, including 3,281,238 booster doses, having been administered under the National Covid-19 Immunisation programme. – Bernama