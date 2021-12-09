Damaged Long Lellang road, bridge to be repaired immediately, says Gerawat

LONG LAMA (Dec 9): The damaged road and bridge at Camp F leading to Long Lellang in Ulu Baram will be repaired within two to three days, said incumbent for Mulu Datuk Gerawat Gala.

When contacted today, Gerawat said the company operating near the area would carry out immediate repairs.

“I have spoken with Shin Yang, because they are the only one operating very near to the affected site.

“According to them, it will take between two and three days because their heavy machinery is not there,” he said.

Gerawat said he has also requested help from the Public Works Department (JKR) but the department would require more time to carry out repairs.

When contacted last night, Long Lellang headman Barauk Ibuh said the road, especially near Tutoh area leading to the village, and the bridge at Camp 5 had been damaged for months.

He said villagers are concerned about whether they can return to the village to vote in the 12th state election.

“I have received calls and messages from my people asking if the roads have been repaired as they want to go back to vote.

“Some are asking if there are chartered flights to Long Lellang to go back to vote,” he said.

Barauk said MASwings only operates three flights to Long Lellang weekly.

The Marudi-Long Lellang flight is once every Tuesday, while there are flights from Miri on Thursdays and Saturdays.

“Unfortunately, we cannot book flights as the tickets are all sold out,” said Barauk.

In response, Gerawat said he had requested additional flights to Long Lellang, as well as Long Seridan and Bario under Mulu constituency.

“I have been in communication with the (MASwings) COO (chief operating officer); in principle they have agreed but we have to work out the details,” he said.

Roads remain the main means of travel for Baram folk.

Currently most villages and settlements in Baram constituency can only be reached by logging roads, which are dangerous for road users, especially during the rainy season.