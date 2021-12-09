DAP man wants an end to money politics

KUCHING (Dec 9): Democratic Action Party (DAP) candidate for Kota Sentosa, Michael Kong Feng Nian, was sad to note that money politics was still being practised in Sarawak, particularly in Kuching.

While making his walkabout on Wednesday (Dec 8), Kong said that he was informed by a business owner that one particular political party had been going around the constituency gathering names and IC numbers and in exchange giving each individual RM50.

“Money politics is the long-standing practice since Barisan Nasional’s time. When these people offer money for your votes, they are treating this state and election as an investment.

“They are hoping to be able to win your seal of approval on the short-term basis so that when they win the elections, this will be their opportunity to raid the state coffers to get back their investment with interest; usually exponentially more than what they have given out,” he told reporters in a press conference at DAP headquarters today.

He said this practice not only showed how outdated these political parties are, but also showed how they are similar to the corrupted BN coalition.

“These corrupt and unethical practices must come to a stop. We want to bring Sarawak to greater heights, and such practice will only pull us back.

“To the voters, I say please vote with your heart and conscience, and let us all not be swayed by money politics. Let us all vote against these parties and frogs to bring Sarawak forward,” he said.