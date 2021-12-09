DAP’s Chang favours doing walkabouts to introduce himself to Mambong voters

KUCHING (Dec 9): Democratic Action Party (DAP) candidate for Mambong Chang Hon Hiung will continue to do walkabouts to meet voters in the constituency.

He said he is encouraged by the positive responses given by the local people to his walkabouts, including the one held this morning together with DAP chairman Chong Chieng Jen in Siburan.

He pointed out that walkabouts, which involve him and a small group of people, would be one of his campaign approaches in addition to utilising the social media in compliance with the strict standard operating procedures (SOPs) for this state election to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Although Mambong is one of the 64 constituencies allowed for physical ‘ceramah’ (public talk) session under the SOPs due to low internet coverage, Chang said he has not conducted any ‘ceramah’ yet but proceed with walkabouts in the villages to personally introduce himself to voters.

He believed that such approach does not violate the SOPs, as it only involves him and two or three other people while they observe strict physical distancing and wearing of face masks.

“Like the walkabout this morning with YB Chong, the response received was very positive. We have also been receiving positive response from the Bidayuh community living here.

“I have been working around this constituency for about 10 years with DAP. I am a local of Mambong constituency,” he said when contacted today.

Chang, 57, is in a five cornered fight in Mambong which also featured incumbent Datuk Dr Jerip Susil from Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS).

The other challengers are Sanjan Daik from Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB), Chong Siew Hung from Sarawak People’s Aspiration Party (Aspirasi) and Joshua Roman from Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK).