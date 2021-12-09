DBKU lodges police reports against FB user for allegedly making false statement

KUCHING (Dec 9): Kuching North City Commission (DBKU) has lodged two police reports to enable investigations to be carried out against a Facebook user for allegedly making a false statement.

Besides lodging police reports, DBKU also lodged a complaint to the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission for further action to be taken.

DBKU, In a press statement today, said the Facebook user had allegedly made a false statement by alleging that the chief minister’s son-in-law had made a scene at a DBKU office when he tried to retrieve his project back from DBKU.

In the comment, the Facebook user also alleged that the chief minister’s son-in-law was also using a company to ‘steal’ tenders.

The Facebook user also claimed DBKU staff have lodged their report to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) against the chief minister’s son-in-law.

In its clarification, DBKU said to the best of their knowledge, no such incident has ever taken place in their office as claimed.

Besides that, DBKU said they have never awarded any tender to the company that was mentioned by the Facebook user and the company has never stolen any tender.

Checks have also revealed that none of the DBKU staff have lodged a report to the MACC against the chief minister’s son-in-law, DBKU added.

On that note, DBKU advised the public to not believe in unverified statements and spread any false comments on any platform.