Don’t mark wrong ‘bird’ on ballot paper, choose longest name, says Piasau’s Ting

MIRI (Dec 9): Piasau incumbent Datuk Sebastian Ting has asked voters in the constituency to “choose the longest name” on the ballot paper come polling day if they are confused by the similarity in the ‘hornbill’ logos of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) and Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK).

The GPS candidate said his name is the fourth on the ballot paper while PBK candidate Devora Chung’s is above his at No. 3, which could cause voters to mark the wrong ‘bird’.

“Even for illiterate voters, they need only to look for the candidate with the longest name, ‘Sebastian Ting Chiew Yew’. My name is the fourth (on the ballot paper), and they need to only cross the column next to it to choose the ‘correct’ hornbill,” he said.

“I am sure the voters will know my name without difficulty to choose between the two logos.”

Ting said this when asked by reporters to comment on the similarity of the GPS and PBK logos, which has been highlighted by netizens on social media.

Apart from PBK’s Chung, Ting is facing off against Parti Sarawak Bersatu’s Steve Teo, Sarawak People’s Aspiration Party’s Hanim Jaraee, and Democratic Action Party’s (DAP) Peter Hee.

In the 2016 election, Ting defeated DAP’s Alan Ling in a straight fight by a majority of 2,112 votes.