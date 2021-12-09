EC tells Aspirasi’s Soo to take down ‘provocative’ campaign billboard

KUCHING (Dec 9): Sarawak People’s Aspiration Party (Aspirasi) candidate for Padungan Lina Soo said she has been instructed by the Election Commission (EC) to take down her campaign billboard put up at a roundabout in Padungan here today after it was deemed “provocative”.

“This afternoon, I have been asked by the enforcement officers (from EC) to take down my poster because it is provocative,” said Soo in a statement today.

She said the officers from EC would not tell her which part of her campaign billboard contained offensive element.

“I will of course, follow the instructions and directive of EC,” she said.