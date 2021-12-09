Elect Anyi to be your ‘bridge’ with GPS state government, Snowdan tells Ngemah folk

KANOWIT (Dec 9): Ngemah folk should learn from their past mistake by not giving their vote to the opposition in the upcoming state election, said Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) Youth chief Datuk Snowdan Lawan.

Snowdan, who is Balai Ringin incumbent, said they should remember how they were denied allocations from the state government for five years after they voted for the opposition in the 2006 state election.

“Do not let the banana tree bear fruit twice, give your full support to Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) candidate Anyi Jana in this election,” he said when campaigning for Anyi at Rumah Andrew Balun in Nanga Ngungun here yesterday.

Snowdan also cautioned Ngemah folk that they would not get the RM5 million in Rural Transformation Programme (RTP) and RM2 million in Minor Rural Project (MRP) funds a year to implement development projects for the people if the constituency does not have a representative in the state government.

Earlier, Snowdan said that Anyi would be the ‘bridge’ between the Ngemah folk and the state government if he is elected to represent them.

He said under GPS’ politics of development, Ngemah would continue to enjoy many more developments that would benefit the people if they have a solid ‘bridge’.

“So do not let the ‘bridge’ collapse and do not make the wrong choice on polling day. I have full confidence that Ngemah voters can differentiate between a diamond and a glass,” he added.

Snowdan also urged the voters in Ngemah to be at the voting centres early to ensure that they would be able exercise their right to vote on polling day.

Anyi, who is a new face from GPS, is facing Dr Joseph Jawa Kendawang of Parti Sarawak Bersatu, Satu Anchom of Parti Keadilan Rakyat, Leo Bunsu of Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru, and Charlie Genam of Parti Bumi Kenyalang in a five-cornered fight in the upcoming state election.