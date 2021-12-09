ESSCom verifying information of Sabah invasion

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 9): Sabah security forces are verifying information on an alleged ‘secret meetings’ by Sulu militia to invade the state.

Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCom) commander Datuk Ahmad Fuad Othman said they are verifying the information after a tip-off of the alleged ‘secret meeting’ and are attempting to gather more information.

“We are still trying to verify these allegations from our counterparts,” he said on Thursday.

Ahmad Fuad said such talks of invasion and Sulu forces trying to attack Sabah have been an ongoing threat throughout the years.

He added that border control and patrols have been tightened, but assured that no suspicious movements have been identified from outside Malaysian waters.

According to an article by the South China Morning Post, there was a secret meeting among 19 mayors in the Philippines discussing the recruitment of 600 armed militia to invade Sabah.

The report also alleged that there are spies to scope out coastal towns, though no one has infiltrated yet.

The secret meeting was believed to have been held by a senior local government official in the southern Philippines earlier this month.

The report quoted a senior regional security source for the information.

The source allegedly said that the meeting was conducted by a locally-elected official of Sulu province, who gathered 19 mayors of the Sulu Archipelago to discuss plans to set up a “Royal Sulu Army” with a target of recruiting up to 600 men to invade Sabah.

In 2013, over 200 armed Sulu militants had intruded Sabah via Lahad Datu, also known as the Tanduo invasion, which resulted in a month-long standoff between Sabah security forces and Sulu militants when the latter forcefully claimed Sabah as theirs.

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor said he had not received any intelligence report the planned invasion.

“I have not received the relevant report about this so I cannot comment,” he said in his winding-up speech in the state assembly on Thursday.

Hajiji was replying to Moyog assemblyman Datuk Darell Leiking who asked if the state is aware of the planned invasion.

The South China Morning Post also reported that February 2022 was seen as the best time to invade to “commemorate” the Lahad Datu incursion in 2013.

It quoted the source as saying said the implementation of the plan was prompted by the failure of the heirs of the Sulu Sultanate to obtain the consent of the Malaysian government to settle proprietary rights over Sabah.

It was reported that out of the 19 mayors who attended the secret meeting, 11 agreed to the plan while the rest sat on the fence, neither agreeing to nor rejecting it.

“Each mayor is expected to provide 50 men who are skilled and brave in battle.

“The cost of ammunition and other logistics is to be borne by the high-ranking official who also promised to contribute 500,000 pesos (US$10,000) to build 100 speedboats that will be used to attack Sabah,” the source said.

According to the source, the local official was believed to have supplied 500 firearms to local representatives in Sulu who would then distribute them to the militia.

The source also said 150 to 200 spies from Sulu were expected to be directed to Lahad Datu and Semporna – two key coastal towns where an invasion force might land.

In the 2013 incursion, an estimated 235 militants – some of them armed – landed at Lahad Datu on Feb 11.

“All the Sulu soldiers entering the waters of Lahad Datu and Semporna (in the new invasion plot) will be bringing in firearms,” said the source.

“The firearms will be buried in an area before being used to attack (targets).

However, the source added that “no one” had infiltrated Sabah yet but warned that the Sulu plotters had sleeper cells there.

The security source said intelligence gathering and security had been stepped up in Sabah since the discovery of the Sulu meeting.

The sovereignty of Sabah is the source of a long-standing dispute between Malaysia and the Philippines.

In the Philippines, feelings are especially strong in the Sulu Archipelago, from where previous failed attempts to invade have been launched.