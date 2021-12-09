Finance minister denies beer sales licence requirement for coffee shops revoked

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 9): Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Tengku Abdul Rahman said today that the government did not revoke the requirement for coffee shops to have liquor sales licences, adding that the matter has been delegated to state governments instead.

“For your information, YB, I want to stress again that the licensing for sale of liquor is under the Licensing Board, appointed, as I said earlier, via delegation of powers of the finance minister to the mentri besar or chief minister through a 1977 gazette order.

“Accusations or claims that the finance minister has cancelled that delegation of power is not true, as mentioned by you YB Damansara,” he said, in response to Damansara MP, Tony Pua who had posed questions on the issue.

Tengku Zafrul said that the government also did not intend to cancel any approvals for the time being. – Malay Mail

