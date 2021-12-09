GPS Bukit Assek candidate proposes ‘Rent to All’ concept as affordable housing solution

SIBU (Dec 9): Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) candidate for Bukit Assek constituency Joseph Chieng said that he will propose the concept of ‘Rent to All’ to the state government as part of his promise to build affordable homes in the constituency.

He said that through this concept, it will enable people to own a property at an affordable price.

He noted that the priority would be for young couples.

Chieng proposed that the state government would be the guarantor and provide deposit payment assistance and come up with a rental system for a period of time.

“After paying for some years, this property will belong to them (buyers). So, it is important for them to be disciplined to pay the rent consistently,” he told a press conference at the Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Bukit Assek office today.

He said that the price of housing was getting expensive, thus creating a burden for most people especially couples wishing to start their own families and pointed out that this plan would benefit young couples, especially first-time buyers.

“We all know that the main problem for young couples, especially first-time buyers, is the price of the house and the first payment which is normally about 10 per cent of the house’s price.

“It has become a social problem. So if I were elected, I would like to propose t othe state government the ‘Rent to All’ concept,” he said.

According to Chieng, this attractive offer fascinates the young people and this plan would also benefit the B40 group residing in Bukit Assek who wish to own a house there.

“That is why I came up with the ‘Rent to All’ concept and the state government as the guarantor. If not, it is not possible for people to own a property in this prime area.

“With the rent that they need to pay for a certain period,I want them to become disciplined,” he said, adding that the concept was not at all new.

Chieng noted that having affordable houses in the town area would definitely come as good news to all, especially the younger crowd.