GPS members urged to close ranks to give Mawan victory in Pakan

PAKAN (Dec 9): Members of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) component parties here are urged to close ranks to ensure victory for the coalition’s candidate for the seat, Tan Sri William Mawan Ikom.

Tuai Rumah Jantan Uchong, who made the call, said although other potential candidates had lobbied to be the coalition’s pick for the seat, the final decision lay with GPS chairman Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

“As the chief minister has endorsed the incumbent Tan Sri William Mawan of PBB to defend the seat, all members of GPS component parties here ought to respect the decision and regroup to face our opponents in the election,” he said during a gathering organised by Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Pakan at Rumah Barau, Sugai near here recently.

He added that lobbying for someone to be a candidate is part and parcel of politics but once the top leadership has decided on a particular candidate, the decision must be respected by all.

“To me, anyone endorsed by the chief minister for the Pakan seat is a GPS candidate. A candidate from PBB also represents the other component parties,” said Jantan who is Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) Pakan deputy chairman.

The tuai rumah had been part of a group lobbying for Edwin Bandang of Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) to be the GPS candidate for Pakan, while another group had been pushing for Gawan Saut to take over from Mawan.

Mawan, who won as a Barisan Nasional-direct candidate in the 2016 state election before joining PBB, is going for his seventh term.