Hardworking Dennis deserves bigger majority, says Awg Tengah

LONG LAMA (Dec 9): Voters in Telang Usan has been urged to give full support to incumbent Dennis Ngau to ensure he wins with bigger majority in this election.

Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) senior vice-president Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Hassan said voters in Telang Usan must put aside personal issues and unite to further develop the constituency.

“Dennis is hardworking but I am sad because even though he is hardworking, his majority (in past elections) is not big,” he said when officiating at the ‘Kongsi Fakta Daerah Telang Usan’ programme at SJKC Kee Tee in Long Lama yesterday.

Awang Tengah, who is Bukit Sari incumbent, stressed that the 12th State Election will determine whether the people want a stable and peaceful government.

He said Sarawakians should be grateful to be led by Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) as it has proven to be a stable government that focuses on developing the state.

“And we (GPS) look after all religions. We protect freedom of religion and we do our best to look after the people’s welfare. If we want all these, then we have to work together with GPS.”

As far as development in Telang Usan is concerned, Awang Tengah said the state government had allocated nearly RM900 million in the last three years for the constituency.

These included road constructions, water supplies to several villages, and proposed construction of new water treatment plant through Highland Development Agency (HDA) and the Rural Water Supply department (JBALB), he pointed out.

Meanwhile, Baram MP Anyi Ngau, who was also present at the event, said Baram still needs infrastructure development such as roads, water and electricity.

“Baram is a very big rural constituency and we know that GPS can bring us move forward. The three (state) constituencies (under Baram), Mulu, Marudi and Telang Usan, needs the right platform to move forward,” he said.

Dennis made his election debut in 2011 and won with a majority of 845 votes against three candidates.

In the 2016 state election, he defeated Roland Engan of Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) in a straight fight with a razor-thin majority of 167 votes.

This time around, he is facing Parti Sarawak Bersatu’s Jau Jok, PKR’s Philip Jau Ding and Parti Bumi Kenyalang’s Gia Bala.

Aside from Anyi and Dennis, others at the event included PBB permanent chairman Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohamad Asfia Awang Nassar.