Independent Bukit Kota candidate will focus on Limbang-Miri road issue in campaign

LIMBANG (Dec 9): The lack of direct road linking Miri and Limbang without going through Brunei will be the focus of Independent candidate for Bukit Kota, Herun Bungsu, for the 12th Sarawak polls.

Herun, 66, who is also a businessman, also said the progress for the Limbang District was still not comprehensive enough as the people here were still facing cross-district difficulties due to the lack of direct roads connecting it and Miri.

“The lack of a direct road connecting this district to Miri causes various problems not only in emergencies, but also the business sector here.

“The question is, why the ruling government could not build a road that is needed by the people here?” he asked when met by the media on Wednesday (Dec 8).

He stressed that the people here want Limbang to develop like other parts of Sarawak.

“The important thing is to have its own road to Miri to facilitate the economic sector, transportation of business goods, as well as movement for emergencies. This is what the people want, their own road without depending on neighboring countries,” he said.

He said that the present government has not been serious about building a road from Limbang to Miri even though the people here desperately needed this important route, especially during the current Covid-19 pandemic.

Herun added that development in Limbang was still far behind compared to other parts of Sarawak.

Herun, who hailed former Chief Minister the late Pehin Sri Adenan Satem as an idol, added that apart from using social media, banners and posters will also be erected around this city.

“I have also appointed some people who I trust in the rural areas to explain the mission of our struggle,” he said.

He also rejected racist politics and politics that tarnished the opposition party.

“We will compete in a healthy way, what is important is that our struggle is clear to bring more progress, including the need for roads from Limbang to Miri,” he said.

Herun, the third of 10 siblings, is continuing the political legacy of his late father Bungsu Abdullah who was also the Member of Parliament for Limbang/Lawas from 1969 to 1974.