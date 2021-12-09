Marcus chides GPS for not improving utilisation of Miri Port

MIRI (Dec 9): Democratic Action Party (DAP) Senadin candidate Marcus Hugo Matu Lejau questions GPS government’s delay in solving problems besetting Miri Port at Kuala Baram here, resulting in the port not being utilised to its fullest potential.

He pointed out in a press conference yesterday that one of the reasons Miri Port is underutilised is the shallow waters at Kuala Baram which is less than two metres deep.

“When the waterways into the port are not deep enough to accommodate the huge vessels coming in from the sea, the volume of utilisation will reduce significantly, affecting the operation at the port.

“Because of the channel’s shallow access, many logistics companies choose to rent the wharf at Krokop rather than use Miri Port to unload goods.

“The domino effect that we are seeing here is that with the lower usage of Miri Port, fewer people will be going there. The situation has forced local factories, retailers and eatery businesses there to close or relocate to other places,” said Marcus.

He criticised state Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin, who is Senadin incumbent, for failing to bring this issue to the State Legislative Assembly.

“When big vessels fail to come to Miri, they would choose to unload the goods in other places and the nearest port would be in Bintulu.

“The cost of logistics in transporting the goods to Miri along with other costs has resulted in higher prices of goods sold in northern Sarawak.”

Marcus also refuted claims that DAP is a party only for the Chinese, saying it can be seen in this election that DAP had nominated candidates of various races to contest throughout the state.

“It shows that DAP does not belong to the Chinese, but also comprises Malay, Bidayuh, Iban and Orang Ulu. Thus accusing DAP as a single-race party is not accurate,” he said.

Alan Ling and Peter Hee, who are contesting in Pujut and Piasau respectively, also spoke at the press conference which was held at DAP Miri’s operations room in Krokop.